Dehradun: The MeT department on Thursday issued a heavy rain alert for Dehradun over the next 24 hours.

Heavy rainfall and thundershowers with intense spells are likely to occur in Dehradun city from Thursday evening to Friday night, it said.

It may cause waterlogging in low-lying areas, streets and roads in the city, the weather office said.

People residing in settlements near the banks of rivulets, low-lying areas and rainwater streams are advised to remain cautious, the MeT department said. —PTI