Heavy Police Deployment At Ghazipur Protest Site

New Delhi: There was heavy deployment of security personnel at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur border, where farmers from Uttar Pradesh have been protesting against the three farm laws for last two months.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait, who has been named in the Delhi Police FIR for the January 26 violence during the 'Kisan Gantantra parade' also made his appearance at the site and said that he will raise the issue of snapping of water and electricity supply at the site with the administration.

On Thursday afternoon, there was a heavy deployment of Delhi Police, Uttar Pradesh Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Rapid Action Force in the area.

The police also pressed drones for surveillance at the Ghazipur protest site, where the farmers have been sitting on protest against the three farm laws since November last year. Addressing media, Tikait said: "I will meet the police and administration as they have cut the electricity supply and also stopped the drinking water facility since last night. And when there is no electricity and water supply, then it will affect our movement." The Ghazipur protest site has seen several people leaving the protest site after the January 26 violence at several places in the national capital. On Thursday, there were around 500 farmers and over 100 tractors, against the thousands there for last two months. —IANS