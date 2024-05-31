Heatwave continues in Madhya Pradesh, met office issues alert

The regional met office predicts showers in parts of Gwalior Chambal division and Anuppur Dindori due to a cyclonic circulation. Additionally, an early monsoon is anticipated in Madhya Pradesh, with possible arrival in Bhopal by June 20.

Bhopal (MP): Heatwave continued to prevail in Madhya Pradesh and an alert has also been issued by the Meteorological Department for the same.



According to the met office, Sidhi district recorded 48.2 degrees Celsius temperature and Khajuraho in Chhatarpur district stood at 47 degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours in the state.



In what could bring some respite to the residents, the regional met office also predicted a light rainfall in some parts of the state due to a western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation is formed towards Jammu.



"The maximum temperature was recorded in Sidhi, 48.2 degrees Celsius and Khajuraho recorded 47 degrees Celsius temperature in the last 24 hours in the state. The severe heatwave has also been recorded here and there are 10 more districts where a heatwave has been recorded in the last 24 hours," said Prakash Dhole, meteorologist, at IMD Bhopal.



Besides, a western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation is formed towards Jammu, and along with that there is an upper air cyclone in Uttar Pradesh, a trough line has formed from that particular cyclonic wind which is going from Bihar to West Bengal and towards Sikkim. Due to this, IMD Bhopal has predicted that some districts of Gwalior Chambal division can see light rain and isolated rainfall can be seen in Anuppur Dindori in the next 24 hours, Dhole said.



"Districts in northern-eastern MP and western MP will remain under the effect of the heatwave. The south-western, south-eastern districts and the central part of MP can see a slight decrease in temperature by one or two degrees. There can be some relief from the heat in the south Madhya Pradesh region. Apart from this, the heatwave alert has been issued in some districts of Gwalior Chambal division, some districts of Niwari and Rewa division in the state," the meteorologist added.



Meteorologist Dhole further predicts that the monsoon is likely to arrive a day or two earlier in Madhya Pradesh as it has arrived in Kerala a day before.



"The monsoon arrived in Kerala a day earlier and if the monsoon track remains the same, then the monsoon which generally arrives in Madhya Pradesh June on 14-15 is likely to arrive a day or two earlier. The monsoon is likely to arrive in the state capital Bhopal by June 20," he added.

—ANI