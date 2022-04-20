Heatwave Conditions Wreak Havoc In UP: 4 Rail Passengers Killed

Jhansi: Severe heat wave conditions have wreaked havoc in Uttar Pradesh, particularly in the Bundelkhand region with the mercury touching 50 degree Celsius, creating a new record, while four Kerala-bound train passengers died due to heat stroke.

"Five passengers travelling from Agra to Coimbatore in a sleeper coach of Kerala Express train complained of heat stroke, of which four died on Monday evening," GRP sources here said. One was admitted to the hospital in critical condition. The bodies were brought to Jhansi station and were sent for post-mortem. The deceased were in the team of 68 pilgrims from Kerala who were visiting several religious places in north India. They were returning to Kerala, when they fell ill due to heat stroke.

The deceased were identified as Palani Swami(80), Balkrishnan Ramaswami(69), Dhima Nai ( 71) and Subriayya( 80). UP is reeling under acute heat wave conditions and several areas mostly in the Bundelkhand region touched around 50 degree Celsius. Mathura, on Monday recorded 50 degree Celsius which is a record, said weather officials. They said that earlier in 1995, Banda recorded 48.9 degree, which was the record till now. On Monday, Banda recorded 49.2 degree which also broke its earlier record while Prayagraj touched 48.9 degree, the highest in the last four decades when it recorded 48.8 degree in 1979. Desides in Jhansi, on Monday, the highest temperature was 48.1 degree, Hamirpur 47.2 , Varanasi 46.4 , Orai 46.5 and Agra 46.6 degree Celsius. Though weather office has predicted thunderstorm in some parts of the state in the next 24 hours, it did not rule out continuation of the heat wave conditions in the state for next over one week before pre-monsoon showers starts in the state.

The weather department has predicted monsoon to arrive in the state in the end of June or first week of July. UNI