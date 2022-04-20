Heat Wave Causes Health Concerns

Roorkee: Extreme heat causes patients to run to hospitals for nausea, diarrhea, and fever. Government as well as private hospitals are crowded with patients suffering from above mentioned health issues because of heat waves. Hospitals have prepared for strict precautions especially for diarrhea. This wrathful heat still does not show any signs of setting down. Doctors claim that 40%-50% cases that arrive are of either nausea or diarrhea. 50% patients in general physician's OPD are suffering diarrhea. Doctors blame heat waves for it. Diarrhea patients require drips because of high and instant energy loss for which they need to be admitted. The number of suffering patients have also risen upto a huge extent in other areas such as Manglor, Bhagwanpur, Piran Kaliyar, Landhora, Narsan, Iqbalpur, laksar, Buggawala, Dhanauri, Bahadrabad, Sultanpur etc. people are coming to the hospitals to find a remedy to their health issues.



Dr.Sarvesh Gautam from Bhagwanpur says that number of diarrhea patients is high. Moreover, Dr. Rajesh Saini says that more of the patients are here because of being exposed to the heat wave. Until the weather comes under control number of these patients will keep on rising. To avoid this it is extremely important that we take all the necessary steps to protect ourselves from this heat.

--- Zakiya Rahman



