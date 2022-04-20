Heartfulness Institute, Kanha Shantivanam felicitated Panjab University for the Youth Empowering activities

Chandigarh (The Hawk): In a first of its kind, Dr Kamlesh D Patel, popularly known as Daaji, the spiritual Master of Sahaj Marg way of Heartfulness Institute, Shri Ram Chandra Mission, Kanha Shantivanam, Hyderabad appreciated and honoured the excellent work that various Universities and colleges doing towards the Value based Education by putting up lots of efforts. The short term, well structured, week end programs, entitled as SELF DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME (SDP) are being organised by the University for last 7 years to train the students, scholars and faculty in various dimensions of the Personality, Leadership and Excellence, all based on the ancient Indian philosophical wisdom of Yoga and Meditation techniques.

An online session on Sunday, 28th February, was organised where PU Vice-Chancellor, Prof Raj Kumar and other associated faculty members were invited to interact with Daaji. The entire spirit is how to move forward to regain the pristine glory of India that it was known in the past by subscribing to spiritual values and inculcating the spirit of YOGAH KARMASHU KAUSHLAM that it means the Yoga is nothing but Perfection in Action. It is said now is the time to unite for the cause, transcending the boundaries of cast, culture and creeds to make this world liveable and beautiful.

It is worth noting that, Heartfulness Institute, has just concluded its 75th year anniversary, the platinum jubilee celebrations , having valedictory lecture Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji which was inaugurated by the Honorable President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji at the the world's biggest meditation hall with one lakh capacity at Kanha Shantivanam on 2nd February 2020, physically just before the corona crisis period.