Hearing of Jiah Khan suicide case adjourned to June 10

Mumbai:�The special women's court here today adjourned the hearing in actress Jiah Khan suicide case till June 10 in response to her mother Rabiya Khan's plea. Rabiya Khan had sought the adjournment saying that her petition demanding a probe by a special investigation team was pending before the Bombay High Court which was likely to hear it on June 7. Her petition in the High Court says she is not satisfied with the CBI probe. Judge A S Shende of the trial court today adjourned the case to June 10. On May 5, the prosecutor had told the court that Bollywood actor Sooraj Pancholi, the accused in the case, should be charged with murder and rape. CBI has charged him with abetting Jiah's suicide. According to the central agency, the two were in an "intimate relationship". On June 3, 2013, Jiah was found by her mother hanging from the ceiling of her house. As per the charge-sheet, Jiah had returned from Sooraj's house that morning, where she had been staying for the previous two days. CBI has alleged that a three-page note written by Jiah before her death narrates the physical abuse and mental torture she suffered at the hands of Sooraj. The Bombay High Court had transferred the case to CBI from the Mumbai police after Rabiya filed a petition alleging that her daughter had been murdered and sought a probe by the central agency. Rabiya says in her petition in the Bombay High Court, filed yesterday, that a probe by SIT is needed because CBI wrongly concurred with the finding of Mumbai police that it was a suicide and not a homicidal death. The petition came up for hearing before a vacation judge in the High Court yesterday who said his court had no time to hear the matter and asked her to approach another court next week. Accordingly, Rabiya's petition would come up for hearing on May 23 in the HC, her lawyer Subhash Jha told PTI today. On May 17, the Supreme Court had refused to stay the trial court proceedings and asked Rabiya to approach the Bombay High Court instead. Rabiya's petition says that "trial in the lower court is not proceeding in a proper manner and there is likelihood of accused (Sooraj) being discharged in the case." CBI, "due to reasons best known to them", has been vehemently opposing the appointment of special public prosecutor in the case by Maharashtra government, she has said. CBI's charge-sheet says the death was not homicidal despite forensic evidence suggesting otherwise, says the petition.