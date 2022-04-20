Healthy Recipes For Your Skin

New Delhi: Skin as an organ is always alive and charged. Skin can be healthy or ill. It can be nourished by exercise and can be ill due to abuse or negative thinking.

Many changes are seen in our skin like wrinkles, dark circles, and age spots which makes our skin dull and unhealthy. Here are a few healthy recipes for glowy skin, shared by Seema Nanda, cosmetologist and founder of Estetico- The Facial Bar.

Get glowing skin naturally

1. Drink at least 6 to 8 glass of water every day

2. Take fruits for glowing skin like papaya, orange, banana, guava, mangoes, kiwi etc.

3. Take vegetables such as carrots, spinach, tomatoes, bell papers etc.

4. Massaging the skin using oils or creams stimulates blood flow to the surface helping to replenish the skin cell

5. Yoga, meditation is a natural way to keep your body and mind healthy.

6. Sleeping at least eight hours daily repairs the damaged cell and replenishes the old one.

7. Stay away from bad habits such as smoking, tobacco, drugs and drinking alcohol which is responsible for premature ageing, fine lines and wrinkles.

8. Have a proper diet, avoid eating junk food as they lead to several skin problems like pimples, acne, blackheads, premature ageing

**For instant fairness naturally

Banana face pack

Banana is the rich source of natural antioxidants that fight free radicals. The free radicals caused skin cells damage and make it dry and patchy.

Directions

Take a ripe banana and mash it well in a bowl till it becomes soft. Add Honey and mix it well.

Wash your face with clean water and rinse it well

Apply on your face and wait for 15 to 20 minutes

Wash your face with clean water**Papaya and lemon juice face pack

Papaya is the fruit loaded with the properties to give your skin an instant glow and fairness.

Directions

Take a fresh papaya and mash it till it becomes smooth

Add 15 to 20 drops of lemon juice

Apply on the face

Rinse it well

Wash it with clean water

**Turmeric, Lemon Juice and Yoghurt

The perfect fairness at-home remedy for oily skins. Mix together one teaspoon of turmeric powder, two teaspoons of lemon juice and one teaspoon of yoghurt. Apply all over face for 15 minutes. Apply a little water on your face and gently massage into skin before rinsing with cool water. Turmeric contains natural antiseptic and skin brightening properties while lime juice and yoghurt contain skin lighteners, Vitamin C and Lactic Acid respectively. Do this twice a week for best results.

**Glow concoction

Mix honey, rose water, aloe vera gel, glycerine and vitamin E capsule and using cotton apply the mixture to your face wait for 20 minutes and then wash it with warm water.

