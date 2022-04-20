Healthy diet: 5 must-eat vegetables for moms-to-be

After one comes across the news of a positive pregnancy, all that one can feel is happiness and excitement. Pregnancy is certainly the most beautiful period of a woman's life. But, one has to be cautious to support a healthy pregnancy. The way you care for yourself early in pregnancy has a great impact on your baby's development. Diet plays a very important role during pregnancy. Choosing the right kind of food is essential for proper development of your baby. Studies suggest that mothers who eat junk food while pregnant have already programmed their babies to be addicted to a high fat, high sugar diet by the time they are weaned. A junk food diet of fatty chips, crisps and biscuits consumed by expectant mothers can be harmful to the unborn baby. Instead, choose variety of food each day in order to get all nutrients your body requires. While it is important to make sure that you get all necessary nutrients in right proportions such as Vitamins A, C, E, omega-3 fatty acids, calcium and most importantly folic acid as it reduces the chances of preterm labour. Here are a few vegetables you must not miss and include in your diet plan: Avocadoes: Avocado is one food that has an alkalising factor. Avocados are a rich source of Vitamin E which is essential for brain development of the baby. It is also a rich source of potassium that prevents high blood pressure and helps in fluid retention. Green vegetables: Green leafy vegetables like spinach, lettuce, salad leaves act as great antioxidants. Also, they contain a high amount of folate and hence prevents congenital defects in the baby. Broccoli: Always have a full stock of broccoli as it is loaded with super-nutrients that supports the overall health of your body. Both calcium and vitamin K are present in broccoli in large amounts and hence they are important for bone health and prevention of osteoporosis. Green peas: Green peas are good source of Vitamin C, folates, phytosterols and anti-oxidants. They also contain essential B-complex vitamins such as pantothenic acid, niacin, thiamin and many minerals such as calcium which help in strengthening of bones. Beetroot juice: Drinking a glass of beetroot juice daily contains rich source of folic acid as well as fiber and potassium which ensures proper functioning of liver and flushes out toxins from the body. So, go-on-mums, make the most of these tips and have a happy pregnancy!