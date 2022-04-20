Healthcare System Cripples In UP Due To Day-Long Strike By Doctors Over Kolkata Attack

Lucknow: Healthcare system in Uttar Pradesh crippled on Monday when doctors of the government and private hospitals went on a day-long strike on the call of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) in support of the agitating doctors of West Bengal after they were attacked at the NRSMC hospital last week.

Over 50,000 government and private doctors joined the strike in the state even though the emergency services were kept away from this agitation.

Though UP government had enforced Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) to keep the health system functioning but the state government was not too keen to take action against the agitating doctors .

In Lucknow, the VVIP Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) had already announced to suspend its OPD and all surgery today in view of the IMA called strike.

Similarly, the OPD has been suspended in King George's Medical University (KGMU), Ram Manohar Lohia hospital and other government hospitals in the state capital. All operations have also been cancelled for the day.

In the state capital, several private pathology labs and diagnostics centres kept their shutters down in support of the agitating doctors.

The doctors brought out a march under the banner of 'Justice for NRSMC doctors' in the city wearing black badges, in support of their Kolkata counterparts demanding security and punishment to the alleged attackers.

Reports of similar strike by the doctors were also reported from Agra, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Kanpur, Gorakhpur and other places.

But due to the strike, the patients and their family members are in deep trouble as doctors refused to attend them at the government hospitals. The doctors of the NRSMC hospital in Kolkata are on strike since Tuesday last after 200 people attacked them when a senior citizen patient died due to heart attack in the hospital. In the attack two resident doctors received critical injuries and were admitted to the hospital. UNI