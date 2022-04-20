Health Of Swami Narendra Giri Improving

Rishikesh (The Hawk): The health of Mahamandalleshwar Swami Narendra Giri Maharaj, President of Akhada Parishad admitted in AIIMS Rishikesh is improving. He is on room air and does not even have fever anymore.

Swami Narendra Giri Maharaj was admitted in AIIMS on the 12 April after found Covid positive. Maharaj Ji, suffering from sugar problem, had fever and cough at that time. Giving information about him health, Harish Mohan Thapliyal PRO of AIIMS said that the health of Mahamandaleshwar Swami Narendra Giri ji is improving. He said that according to the doctors who are monitoring the health of Maharaj, he does not have any complaint of fever and him cough is also improving. He is in normal room air without any ventilator support. He is feeling well than before. He told that the team of doctors of AIIMS is treating them with very intensive.