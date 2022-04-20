Health Ministry Push To Make All Govt Buildings In Country Tobacco-Free Zones

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry is pushing for making all government buildings in the country as tobacco-free zones. Health Secretary Preeti Sudan has written to the Secretaries of all ministries and departments and also to the Chief Secretaries of states in this regard. Citing the example of the Union Health Ministry declaring its Nirman Bhawan premises as 'Tobacco Free Zone' , Sudan said to protect non-users from involuntary exposure to tobacco smoke, smoking in public place which includes all public offices, workplaces, canteen etc has been banned under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act. Tobacco use is highly detrimental to health and it is a major risk factor for cancer, cardiovascular diseases {CVD), diabetes, chronic lung disease, stroke, infertility, blindness, tuberculosis and oral cavity among others. "Thus, in the interest of public health and with a view to keep the building clean, contributing towards the "Swachh Bharat Swasth Bharat" campaign, the initiative was taken. "It would be appropriate that all government buildings/offices under your Ministry/Department are made tobacco free in order to protect public health. We would be happy to extend any technical support in this regard. I shall be thankful for your personal attention to the implementation of this policy," she said in the letter to all states and Union Territories. She mentioned that smoking and spitting of tobacco on the premises of Nirman Bhawan is prohibited and is a punishable offence. A copy of the circular for Tobacco Free Nirman Bhawan along with the guidelines for implementation of the "Tobacco Free Zone" policy was enclosed with the letter. PTI