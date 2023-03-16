Health ministry contacts CERT-In about website hacking

New Delhi: After hearing rumours of a hacking attempt on its website, the Union Ministry of Health contacted the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), which is part of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

CloudSEK, a cyber security firm, claims that the Russian hacking group 'Phoenix' hacked into the site in order to gain access to the ministry's Health Management Information System portal, where they then stole information about every hospital and medical practise in India, as well as the personal information of their employees and doctors.

"We've reached out to the health ministry for more information and requested that the CERT-In investigate reports of a hack on the ministry's website. They promise to report back,"—Inputs from Agencies