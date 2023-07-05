Health ministry asks NMC to waive fees for mock NExT to be held on July 28

New Delhi: Discussions have commenced at the National Medical Commission (NMC) on whether or not to waive the fees for the July 28 simulated National Exit Test (NExT) for the 2019 class of final-year MBBS students across the country. This request was made by the Union health ministry.

In observance of the NExT on July 28, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi will host the event.

The top medical school announced last week that applicants in the "General" and "OBC" categories would have to pay Rs 2,000 to take the practise exam, while those in the "SC," "ST," and "EWS" categories would only have to pay Rs 1,000.—Inputs from Agencies