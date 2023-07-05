    Menu
    Education & Literature

    Health ministry asks NMC to waive fees for mock NExT to be held on July 28

    author-img
    Nidhi Khurana
    July5/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: Discussions have commenced at the National Medical Commission (NMC) on whether or not to waive the fees for the July 28 simulated National Exit Test (NExT) for the 2019 class of final-year MBBS students across the country. This request was made by the Union health ministry.

    In observance of the NExT on July 28, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi will host the event.

    The top medical school announced last week that applicants in the "General" and "OBC" categories would have to pay Rs 2,000 to take the practise exam, while those in the "SC," "ST," and "EWS" categories would only have to pay Rs 1,000.—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :Education & LiteratureTags :National Medical Commission (NMC) National Exit Test health ministry AIIMS Delhi
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in