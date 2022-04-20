Health Machinery Crumbling In U'khand, Unable To Cope Up The Sharp Covid Spike









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 5:00 PM On April 22, 2021

Acute Shortage Of Medical Professionals, Infrastructure, Wherewithals; People Should Fend For Themselves

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,38,010 on Thursday as 3,998 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 1,06,271 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state has shot up to 26,980. The state's toll rose to 1,972 as 19 more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State went up to 2,787. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 1,744. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State maintained a steep downward trend and settled at very poor 77 percent. District Dehradun once again reported the maximum number of 1,564 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar, U S Nagar and Nainital followed with 666, 523 and 434 respectively. That apart, 229 cases were detected in Pauri Garhwal, 139 Tehri Garhwal, 112 Almora, 84 Uttarkashi, 74 Rudraprayag, 72 Champawat, 38 Pithoragarh, 34 Bageshwar and 29 Chamoli.