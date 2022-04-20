Health Fair For Poor To Mark Atal Birth Anniversary

Lucknow: A two-day health fair ''Atal Samarpan Swasthya Mela'' has been organised in Lucknow to mark the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Vajpayee was a Member of Parliament from Lucknow for five terms.

Organised by the health Department, in association with the Narayan Seva Sansthan (NSS), the Mela offers services that include maternal health, child health, immunisation, family welfare and leprosy diseases.

Free Tricycles, wheelchairs, prostheses and calipers were being provided free of cost to the orphans, poor people with disabilities and the underprivileged.

A number of specially-abled people have been selected for free operations.

Every month, the Narayan Seva Sansthan organises free artificial limb measurement and distribution camp in Uttar Pradesh. Through this, the NSS can solve the problem of mobility in the common life of ''Divyang'' and they can lead a better life with dignity.

Narayan Seva Sansthan President Prashant Agarwal said: "This is an attempt to give new happiness to the differently-abled. Our aim is to provide medical treatment, rehabilitation, nurture talent and bring them into the mainstream society."

