Health care teleconsultation services launched

Panaji: The Government of Goa in association with Clinikk Healthcare has launched a teleconsultation service for citizens of the state who seek medical advice for medical queries on Thursday.

This one of a kind service will prove to be of utmost importance when the State is bracing tough times with Covid -19.

Speaking after launching the App, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said,'We are able to implement the guidelines laid by the Central Government when the entire country is under a total lockdown. We need to take medical help to the doorstep of the people who are unable to reach the health centre. This is a step towards medical health and redefining heathcare. The government will bear the expense on behalf of the citizens during this lockdown.'

Mr Rane appealed to the people to save the number 91 6366449060 and use it to the best of their ability and fulfill their medical requirement.

Clinikk Healthcare Co Founder Dr Suraj Baliga said Clinikk Healthcare was delighted to partner with the Government of Goa and is committed to ensure that people of Goa get access to quality medical care 24x7.

Teleconsultation will provide detailed study, customised and accessible opinion for each case free of charge. The specialists and assistants available 24x7 will provide advice on patient's problems and help identify next steps which may further include test, medicine recommendation or lifestyle change.

A prescription of the medication will be forwarded through Whatsapp or SMS. Teleconsultation service encompasses diligent after consultation support to the patients. Consultation can be availed in three languages, English, Hindi and Konkani providing native language support and seeing to the convenience of the patients.

UNI



