Health Campaign Myupchar Launches 'Saathi' And 'Health Card' In UP

Lucknow: Country's largest online health campaign, myUpchar launches its 'Saathi' model and 'Health Card' on Wednesday in Uttar Pradesh to reach out to the nook and corner of the country and solve the healthcare problems of the rural people.

With the incorporation of these projects, myUpchar have a partner in the operating villages along with a team of volunteers and supporting staffs to check out the basic details like- weight, height, blood pressure, glucose, pulse, temperature, etc and shares them on the 'app' with the doctor.

During the launch event here, the company declared that the users of this healthcare app are mostly from Lucknow, hence the launch event was organised in the capital city. Seeing the upcoming trends of online healthcare services in different cities, myUpchar decided to launch it for the rural population. In the near future, myUpchar will be participating in the healthcare awareness and will soon be bringing in e-clinic networks.

The focus of myUpchar is to solve the real healthcare problems in rural India where there is negligible healthcare facilities. Unlike other healthcare companies who serve only the elite class people, myUpchar are putting every effort and hard work to solve the problems of healthcare problems of the rural population in our country.

The Co-Founder of myUpchar, Mr. Rajat Garg said here that the demand for online healthcare services is more in Lucknow as compared to the other cities of the country .

"Every month, 11per cent of Lucknow's population have been seen urging for online healthcare services, which inspired us to launch 'Saathi' as well as 'Health Card' in Lucknow. When you opt for online healthcare services, you do not need to travel distances to consult good doctors and can be done by just being at you place. For the better convenience of the population, we've an app to assist people more easily to connect to the doctors," Mr Gary said. UNI