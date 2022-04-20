Health benefits of sattu drink in summer season!

Sattu, originally made from roasted gram flour, has immense health benefits. The traditional sattu has also served humbly the people of Bihar and Jharkhand where the summer temperatures rose to unbearable heights even without global warming. Sattu, which is a nutritious indigenous drink, has cooling effect on the body as well. It is better than any other cold drink since it is assimilated by the body easily. Below are some health benefits of sattu. It has a natural taste and easy to digest. It can be consumed by all age groups and hence is good for first solid feeds. The large insoluble fibre content in sattu makes it healthy for the intestines. It helps to flush out the oil consumed in the diet. It energises and refreshes immediately on consumption. Those who need a lot of stamina can rely on sattu. Growing children are advised an intake of 2 tsp of sattu a day to take care of their nutritional needs. It provides a balanced diet and also helps in achieving a glowing skin. Diabetic conditions and blood pressure patients find it easy to cope with by consuming sattu. So go ahead and have your sattu during these hot summer days!