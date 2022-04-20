Health Benefits Of Indian Gooseberries: Here's Why You Should Add Amla To Your Daily Life

New Delhi: Amla or Indian gooseberry is one of the most popular superfoods found in India. Apart from its nutritional benefits. Amla also has a lot of skincare and hair care benefits. Packed with amazing nutrients and loads of antioxidants, Amla is also called a miracle fruit or Divine Fruit in Hindu Philosophy. It has been used as a medicine to provide effective treatment to various lifestyle diseases in the ancient Indian medicinal practice of Ayurveda. Amla, also known as the fruit of immortality, is believed to be nature's boon to revitalize potency, longevity, increasing immunity and strengthening of bones, and aiding weight loss. Amla, which is packed with a lot of nutrients, Polyphenols, iron, vitamins, and minerals, is available in vegetable markets mainly in winters. Dietician Recommends 15 Affordable Foods That Are Packed With Vital Nutrients.

"Whether you eat it, drink it or apply it, the fruit can be immensely beneficial in any form. Regular consumption of amla can tighten your skin, lighten the complexion, treat acne, make your hair shiny and dandruff- free, and delay the effects of premature ageing such as fine lines, wrinkles and dark spots by boosting the regeneration of healthy new cells," said beauty icon Shahnaz Husain. It is said that the Vitamin C content in amla is so stable that it can even work as heat resistant. Modern scientific research has revealed that amla contains 1,700 mg of vitamin C per 100g. Amla is widely grown in India. The berries can be eaten raw or made into pickles and murabba. Amla juice, added to a glass of water, can work wonders. The oil extracted from the berries has been used since the ancient times to control hair loss and restore health to the hair.

Oil of amla is an important ingredient in Ayurvedic treatments, as well as hair oils, hair tonics, shampoos, and conditioners. Massage with oils containing amla extracts is said to be extremely beneficial, as it stimulates the follicles. It also clears away dandruff flakes, unclogs the pores of the scalp and restores health to the scalp. Add amla to henna, for healthy hair. It is said to keep greying in check, you can have the juice of one raw amla daily, after adding it to a glass of water. You can also add amla to henna powder, for healthy, conditioned and glossy hair. If you would like to try it, you can soak a handful of dry amla in about 2 to 3 cups water overnight.

Next morning, strain the water but do not throw the water away. Grind the soaked amla fruits and add henna powder to it. Then, add 4 teaspoons each of lemon juice and coffee, 2 raw eggs, 2 teaspoons oil and enough amla water and mix it into a thick paste. Keep the paste for two to three hours and then apply it on the hair. Make sure you apply it evenly so that the entire head is covered. Keep it on for at least two hours and then wash it off with plain water.

Home-made amla shampoo

To make home-made shampoo for silky hair, take one handful of dry herbs of Reetha, Amla, and Shikakai and add it to a litre of water and allow it to soak overnight.

The next day, boil the ingredients, till the water reduces to half the quantity. Do not allow it to boil on a high flame, but rather simmer on a very low flame. Let the mixture cool and then strain it with a clean cloth. Use the liquid to wash the hair. The decoction can be kept in the refrigerator for 3 or 4 days.

Home-made amla hair oil

To make amla hair oil, take a handful of dry amla, Grind coarsely, and add it to 100 ml pure coconut oil. Keep it in an airtight glass bottle and keep the bottle in the sun daily for about 15 days. Then strain the oil and store.

Fresh amla juice

Regular intake of amla juice purifies blood and fights toxins, and leaves you with flawlessly radiant skin.

Daily intake of fresh amla juice with honey serves as a great beverage and makes your skin complexion brighter and lighter. It also helps to get rid of acne and pimples. Regular intake of Amla juice delays the effects of premature ageing and helps to maintain youthfulness and vitality for a long time.

"Apply amla juice on your face and outer skin with a cotton pad and wash it off after 15 minutes with fresh water. It will help to improve your skin complexion. Close your eyes while doing so," Husain explained.

"Amla juice also boosts the production of collagen cells making your skin radiant, soft, toned and youthful," Husain added. Apply amla paste on your face and wash it off once it dries completely. It will help to treat acne and breakouts, making you more beautiful and attractive. Amla is also an excellent cleanser and helps in removing dead cells/pimples from your skin. (With inputs from ANI)