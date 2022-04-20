Head of 'the world's largest family' turns 72

Aizawl:�Ziona, who is believed to head the world's largest family in the world with 38 wives and 89 children, today celebrated his 72nd birthday at Baktawng Tlangnuam village in central Mizoram's Serchhip district. A religious community called 'Chana's sect' organised dances, parade and singing of hymns composed by Ziona himself to mark the day and the celebration was completed with a community feast by over 2,100-strong sect. Ziona, who heads the 'Chana's sect', has 38 wives, 89 children and a large number of grand children. Ziona married his first wife in 1959 at the age of 15 and the last one in 2004 when he was 60. The total, 162 family members occupy a four-storied house called 'Chhuan Thar Run' or New Generation Home. The village has become a major tourist attraction in the state because of the family.