Head Constable Shot Dead His Son In Police Station

Gorakhpur: A head constable posted in Chauri-Chaura police station shot and killed his son in police station on Thursday.

Deputy superintendent of police Sumit Shukla here said that Head constable Arvind Yadav was posted in Chauri-Chaura police station. His son from first wife Vikas (18) came to meet him in morning. They had heated arguments over some family dispute following which Arvind shot Vikas dead with his service rifle.

After the crime Arvind tried to escape but fellow policemen nabbed him. It was reported that Arvind had two wives. His one wife was living in Ghazipur while another in Gorakhpur with Arvind. Police have initiated the probe into the matter. UNI