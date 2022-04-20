Head Constable Killed, Inspector Injured As Mini-Truck Rams Into Barrier In UP

Bareilly: A head constable was killed while a police Inspector sustained injuries after coming in contact with a DCM in the Meerganj area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Wednesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shailendra Kumar Pandey said that a barrier has been put up on the Rampur border of the Bareilly district. A DCM, which was coming from Rampur, was signaled to stop by the checking team. Ignoring this, the driver, who sped up the vehicle lost control over the wheels and the DCM rammed into the barrier.

Inspector (Crime) Raj Kumar Bharadwaj and Meerganj police station's Head Constable Satya Prakash Sharma were critically injured. Both of them were rushed to the hospital where the Head Constable succumbed while receiving treatment. The Inspector continues to be in a critical condition. Police have seized the vehicle and taken the driver into custody. UNI



