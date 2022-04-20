Head constable held in Gurugram for taking Rs 5 lakh bribe

Gurugram : A Haryana Police head constable in Gurugram was on Monday caught by state Vigilance Bureau sleuths while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 5 lakh, sources said.

According to the sources, accused head constable Amit Kumar, posted at the Kherki Daula police station in Gurugram, had allegedly collected this huge amount on behalf of the station house officer (SHO).

Vigilance officials said that a trap was laid and the head constable was arrested from Shikohpur More on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway and the money recovered from him.

"I came to know about the matter but I am yet to confirm which team of the state vigilance bureau arrested the head constable," ACP, Manesar, Hitesh Yadav said.

—IANS