Head coach Hansi Flick extends contract at Bayern

Berlin: Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick has signed a contract extension ahead of the schedule, the reigning German champions have confirmed.

Flick, who only took over from Niko Kovac as Bayern boss last November, has put pen to paper on a contract extension until June 2023, according to a club official statement.

"FC Bayern are very satisfied with Hansi Flick''s work. The team has developed very well under him. They''re playing attractive football, which is also reflected in the results," Bayern Munich''s CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said.

After taking over, Flick has presided over 18 wins, one draw and two defeats in 21 matches.

Before football in Germany and across Europe was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bayern were sitting four points clear at the top of the Bundesliga, had defeated Chelsea 3-0 in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie, and had advanced into the German Cup semi-finals.

"It is important for Bayern Munich that a coach also understands the club''s philosophy. Hansi was a player at Bayern, he was an assistant coach and now he is permanently our head coach," Bayern chairman Oliver Kahn said.

"I''m looking forward to taking on the upcoming tasks along with my staff and the team. The talks with Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic were very good and in a spirit of good faith. We''ve determined the direction for the upcoming years. I''m sure we can achieve a lot together," said Flick

