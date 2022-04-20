He Has No Right To Talk In This Language: Asaduddin Owaisi On KP Maurya's Comment On Construction Of Ram Temple

Lucknow: President of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday attacked Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister KP Maurya over latter's comment that "If no way out, Centre could opt for legislative route for construction of Ram temple".

"A responsible deputy CM of a state government makes such sort of atrocious and obnoxious statement, when the Ayodhya matter is pending in SC, he has no right to talk in this language," ANI quoted Owaisi as saying.

On Sunday, Maurya said he was hopeful that if the need arose and there was no way out, in Parliament, the Centre could opt for the legislative route for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, when it has adequate numbers in both Houses.

"When such a need arises that there is no way out except bringing a Bill, I am fully confident that in such a situation and when we have an adequate strength (in both Houses of Parliament), remember these two things", he said without elaborating.

"At present, in Parliament, we do not have adequate strength. Because even if we bring the matter in Lok Sabha, our strength in the Rajya Sabha is less, and it will definitely be defeated. Every devotee of Lord Ram knows this. The court will soon give its judgement.

"The day we have the strength, it will be constructively used and not misused (Lekin Jis din hamare paas takat hogaa, uss takat ka sadpuyog hoga, durpayog nahi hoga)," Maurya told PTI.