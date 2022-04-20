HDFC Group commits Rs 150 crore to PM CARES Fund

New Delhi: Financial services conglomerate HDFC Group on Thursday committed Rs 150 crore to the PM CARES Fund to support the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

Deepak Parekh, Chairman, HDFC Ltd, said: "These are uncertain and trying times for all of us. The HDFC Group''s support to the PM CARES Fund is to commend the exemplary efforts of the Central, State governments, armed & paramilitary forces, local police, healthcare professionals and sanitation workers across the country, who are working tirelessly to fight the pandemic."

He hoped that in the aftermath of coronavirus, the country will emerge stronger, more conscious and as a compassionate nation.

An HDFC statement said its management and all employees across the group appreciate the steadfast efforts of all and wish for India to emerge stronger and more resilient at the end of this crisis.

Several corporate houses and businessmen have come forward with donations to the PM CARES Fund and state funds, along with initiatives to combat the deadly virus and provide relief to vulnerable communities.

The Prime Minister''s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund'' (PM-CARES Fund) has been set up for providing relief to the persons affected by the outbreak of coronavirus.

--IANS