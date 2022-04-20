HCL to acquire Australian IT solutions firm DWS

Noida: HCL Technologies on Monday announced to acquire DWS Limited, a leading Australian IT, business and management consulting group, for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition of DWS will enhance HCL's contribution to digital initiatives in Australia and New Zealand while strengthening its client portfolio across key industries, the company said in a statement.

DWS, with over 700 employees and offices in Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Brisbane, and Canberra, delivers business and technology innovation to large clients across a spectrum of verticals.

"HCL has invested in the region for over 20 years and is committed to enabling digitilisation and growing the local ecosystem. We look forward to welcoming the DWS team to HCL and creating enhanced global learning and career opportunities for them," said Michael Horton, Executive Vice President & Country Manager, Australia & New Zealand, HCL Technologies.

The DWS Group, with FY20 revenue at $167.9 million (Australian), provides a wide range of IT services including digital transformation, application development and support, programme and project management and consulting.

"We are delighted the DWS team is joining HCL. As a leading name in the global technology industry and with over 150,000 employees across 49 countries, they bring best in class technology capabilities, global scale and a wide network of clients and partners across industries," said Danny Wallis, CEO and Managing Director, DWS.

HCL currently employs 1,600 people in major Australian cities, including Canberra, Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Perth.

As of June 30, HCL had consolidated revenue of $9.93 billion with a 150,287-strong workforce globally.

