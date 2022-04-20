HCL employee at Noida office tested coronavirus positive

Noida: IT major HCL Technologies on Thursday said one of its employees at one of its Noida offices who was in self-isolation following an international travel has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"Unfortunately, one employee from our Noida office has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus while he was in self-isolation after his return from international travel and hence our office is following all government and heath advisory protocols," the company said in a statement.

"All prescribed protocols of sanitisation and contact tracing have been done," it added.

The employee is currently in an isolation ward and "all measures are being taken to provide best medical care to him and support to his family", HCL Technologies said, adding that all other employees are in good health and are being monitored continuously.

At least 181 people in India have so far tested positive for the novel coronavirus which has now affected over 2 lakh people globally.

Employees of several technology companies including Google have tested positive for the virus in India.

Earlier this month, Paytm decided to shut its offices in Gurugram and Noida for at least two days after one of its employees who had recently travelled to Italy was tested positive with COVID-19.

HCL Technologies said it is taking "an abundance of caution" and constantly monitoring all information sources including WHO alerts, complying with all government advisories globally, and instituted a series of actions to help its employees take better care of themselves and their families and help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

"We have invoked our COVID-19 Contingency Plan in all geographies which aims at maximising work from home to aid social distancing and also issued a travel advisory across the company, taking full precautionary measures and suspending all non-essential travel until further notice," the company said.

"Our recently launched global helpline for Covid-19 provides 24X7 support to our employees," it added.

--IANS