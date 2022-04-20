HC To Hear PIL On Gurukul Kangri VCs Edu Qualification Next Month

Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court today fixed May 1 for hearing of a PIL alleging "incompetence" of Vice Chancellor Surendra Kumar of Gurukul Kangri University for possessing "fake" educational certificates.

A division bench of Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Justice Lokpal Singh also said that the process of appointments to other posts in the university may continue to be withheld until further orders.

Dinanath Sharma had filed the PIL alleging that the appointment of the VC was wrong as it was based on fake documents furnished by Kumar at the time of his appointment.

It was also said in the PIL that the VC was in the process of appointing professors, assistant professors and associate professors in the university which should be stopped as he was "incompetent"

The court had earlier put a stay on appointments to other posts in the university. PTI