HC To Decide On Fate Of 34,716 Candidates Selected On Merit For UP Police Constable Posts

Lucknow: Amid protest by the applicants selected for the 34,716 posts of police constable in the previous Samajwadi Party regime but stayed by the Allahabad High Court, the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday clarified that they are still awaiting the HC verdict on the matter.

The protest commenced when the present UP government advertised 42,000 posts of police constables for which applicants can apply from January 22.

The government has further clarified that the 42,000 posts were separate from that of the 34,716 posts for which the HC was yet to decide.

After staying the appointment process, the HC in January 20, 2017 had sought opinion from the state government on the matter and it had immediately stated that they were changing the selection process.

Addressing a press conference here, government spokesperson and state Health Minister Sidharthnath Singh along with state Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar stated that HC has to decide on the fate of the 34,718 posts of constables where the candidates were selected through merit. " The state government has clearly stated its opinion on the matter and now HC has to decide what to do," he said. The 34,716 police constable posts was advertised on December 29, 2015 but the HC stayed the appointment process on May 21, 2016. The examination was held on a total of 500 marks including 100 of high school result, and 200 each for intermediate result and physical test.

Mr Singh said the present government has changed the selection process and reduced it to 300 marks only through written examinations followed by a Physical Efficiency Test. "We have informed the HC about the change in the examination pattern and have asked them to decide the fate on the earlier examinations and the merit list for appointment of the 34,716 posts," he said. The minister made it clear that the government wants to fill the entire 1.34 lakh vacant posts of police department and hence had gone for 42,000 police constable appointments this month.

Meanwhile , thousands of youths including several hundred women have thronged the state capital this morning demanding that the government issue the appointment letter for police constable post after they were selected on merit for the advertisement made during the previous SP regime in December 2015. UNI



