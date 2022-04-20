HC stays NLU-D decision reserving 50% seats for Delhi students

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday imposed a stay on the decision of the National Law University, Delhi (NLU-D) for reservation of 50 per cent seats for candidates who are residents of the national capital.

A division bench of the court presided by Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad was hearing a petition filed by the students and alumni of the law school challenging the reservation decision of the varsity.

The university has been directed to bring out a fresh admission notification before July 2 and is also directed to publish the same on its website. A further one week period is given to enable the students to apply afresh who may be interested in applying for the admission process.

The petitioner challenged the constitutionality of the of the reservation policy saying that the same "is in contravention to the statutory mandate of the National Law University Delhi."

The court further stated that a prima facie case was made out for a stay on the university''s decision. The court listed the matter for further hearing on August 18 in order to address all the other issues raised in the petition.

"The reservation policy is manifestly arbitrary and violative of Article 14 of the Constitution of India since the quantum of reservation is both excessive and unreasonable," the plea said.

The petition also challenges NLUD''s move to increase the seat intake from 80 to 120, saying it was against the express decision of the varsity''s governing council and there was also lack of infrastructure like residential hostels for students, accommodation for teaching and other staff and classrooms.

"The impugned admission guidelines 2020 seek to take away the mandatory residential nature of the National Law University Delhi, thereby disrupting the academic curriculum, various seminar and certificate courses taken by industry experts and former judges and bring about a change in the academic ecosystem of the National Law University Delhi," the petition read.

--IANS