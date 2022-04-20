HC Stays Functioning Of Anita Rawat As Registrar Of U'khand Technical University

Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court on Tuesday stayed the functioning of Anita Rawat as the Registrar of Uttarakhand Technical University. A division bench of Chief Justice Ravi Vijaykumar Malimath and Justice NS Dhanik issued the order while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the appointment of Anita Rawat as the Registrar of Uttarakhand Technical University. The PIL, filed by one Diwakar Chamoli, said that Rawat was appointed as Registrar despite not having a B Tech degree claiming it is against the rules of the varsity. Chamoli, in his plea, said that the state Governor had also pointed out the same to Vice Chancellor at the time of the appointment, but the appointment was still not cancelled. —ANI