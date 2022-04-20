HC Stays Coercive Measure Against Former UP Minister Azam Khan

Lucknow: The Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court today gave relief to former Uttar Pradesh Minister Mohammad Azam Khan in the complaint filed by senior IPS officer Amitabh Thakur regarding the minister's use of extremely improper language against him on November 29, 2015. The Single Bench of Justice Mahendra Dayal directed that no coercive measure will be taken against the former Minister till further orders. It also sought reply from the State Government and Mr Thakur within three weeks. In the petition, Mr Khan had said that Mr Thakur had not imputed any malafide intention on his part while using these improper words while ill intent was necessary for any criminal offence. He had also said that the newspapers have not been made respondent parties in Mr Thakur's complaint. Hence, he sought quashing of the complaint. As per the complaint, in a press conference in Rampur, Azam Khan had called Mr Thakur 'idiotic and third-rate person, calling him a blot on the administrative system.' Through her order dated December 13, 2016, CJM Lucknow Sandhya Srivastava said the Court had found enough facts to summon Mr Khan under sections 500, 505 and 505 IPC. When Mr Khan did not appear despite repeated notices, on April 5, the Court issued bailable warrant with Rs 10,000 personal bond against him, fixing May 10 (tomorrow) as the next date of hearing. UNI