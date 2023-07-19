    Menu
    HC stays coercive action against Congress leader Randeep Surjewala in 2000 case

    Nidhi Khurana
    July19/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has suspended coercive action against Congress politician and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala till a Varanasi court decides on his motion for readable papers in a 23-year-old public property damage case. In response to a petition filed by Surjewala, Justice Raj Beer Singh ordered that all documents filed in the trial, including the charge sheet, be made visible and intelligible.

    His request for a new trial was denied, and he appealed that decision.

    The trial court insisted that the Congress leader had received legible copies of the charge sheet and all supporting papers.—Inputs from Agencies

