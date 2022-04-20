HC Stays Arrest Of Azam Khan In 29 Cases Lodged In Rampur

Prayagraj: In a major respite to Samajwadi Party Rampur MP Mohammad Azam Khan, a division bench of the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday stayed arrest of the leader in 29 criminal cases lodged against him in Rampur over grabbing farmers' land for his Maulana Jauhar Ali University.

However, the court refused to scrap the FIRs and asked the SP leader to cooperate with the police in the cases. The order was passed by a division bench comprising Justice Manoj Mishra and Manu Rani Chauhan here.

The court has fixed October 24 as the next date of hearing in the case. Altogether over 84 cases have been registered against Khan and his family members in Rampur. But on the other hand, Rampur police is set to file chargesheets in most of the cases before the next hearing which could create more problem for the SP leader. UNI