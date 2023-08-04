HC sets aside penalty against DGBR officer, imposes Rs 5 lakh cost on department

New Delhi: An officer from the Directorate General of Border Roads (DGBR) had his pay cut and promotion blocked due to allegations of irregularities in the hiring process, but the Delhi High Court has now reversed those decisions.

The authority and its personnel were fined Rs 5 lakh for their "disparaging" behaviour.

As an extreme example of victimisation of the petitioner officer with "malice," "malafide," and a "predetermined mind," the court ruled that this case stands out.—Inputs from Agencies