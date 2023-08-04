    Menu
    Law & Judiciary

    HC sets aside penalty against DGBR officer, imposes Rs 5 lakh cost on department

    author-img
    Nidhi Khurana
    August4/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: An officer from the Directorate General of Border Roads (DGBR) had his pay cut and promotion blocked due to allegations of irregularities in the hiring process, but the Delhi High Court has now reversed those decisions.

    The authority and its personnel were fined Rs 5 lakh for their "disparaging" behaviour.

    As an extreme example of victimisation of the petitioner officer with "malice," "malafide," and a "predetermined mind," the court ruled that this case stands out.—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :Law & JudiciaryTags :Directorate General of Border Roads officer promotion Delhi High Court
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in