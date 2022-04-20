HC Sets Aside Lease Given For Setting Ayush Gram

Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court has terminated the 2010 order by which the then state government had leased a portion of Bhowali TB Sanatorium to Emami Group for 35 years to set up AYUSH Gram, an alternative medicine centre.

In 2010, the then Chief Minister Ramesh Pokhariyal Nishank had leased a portion of the British era sanatorium for 35 years to Emami group for establishment of AYUSH Gram. A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Rajiv Sharma and Justice Lokpal Singh on Thursday set aside the said lease on the grounds that a multi-speciality hospital will now come up in the area. Bhowali resident Mohammad Azam had earlier filed a public interest litigation seeking cancellation of the 2010 order, saying Bhowali Sanatorium was of historic importance as many high profile political leaders were treated there in the past. PTI