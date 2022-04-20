HC serves notice to Tripura seeking reply for not holding ADC poll

Agartala: The High Court of Tripura has sought response from Tripura government, State Election Commission, Election Commission of India (ECI) and Tripura Governor after hearing a writ petition yesterday challenging delay in conducting election to Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (ADC), which was due since May this year.



The division bench of High Court comprising Chief Justice Akhil Abdulhamid Kureshi and Justice S G Chattopadhya heard the petition of one Apu Debbarma issued notice to the state and fixed January 6 for next hearing.

The petitioners appraised the court that ADC poll was deferred by the state election commission citing Covid-19 restriction following which Governor's rule was imposed in ADC for six months. Later, when Covid situation improved and life returned to normal, the state government again in last month extended for another six months.

The petitioner sought HC's intervention for conducting early polls in ADC, as the election commission of India has issued a broad guideline in respect to conduct the elections and state like Bihar have already held assembly polls. Neighbouring Assam's Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) election was also held recently but Tripura government is not holding the poll, which has hit the democratic spirit of ADC.

Tripura ADC has covered 68 pc of the total geographical area of the state and is home to over one-third of the total population of the state. The district council has a total of 30 seats of which 28 are for elected members, while two are nominated by Governor.

—UNI