HC Seeks Uttarakhand Govt's Reply On PILs Over Poor Condition Of COVID-19 Quarantine Centres

Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court has asked the state government to file a reply on the various public interest litigations (PILs) filed over the poor condition of COVID-19 quarantine centres.

During a hearing, which took place on Wednesday, the suggestions given by the court's committees to deal with the situation arising out of COVID-19 outbreak were also heard. These stated that the guidelines issued by the Centre, including social distancing, masks wearing, among others were not being followed.

The committee also said that there is a shortage of staff at the COVID-19 hospitals. The high court asked the government to reply on this matter too.

It further directed all committees to present their suggestions by Monday and decided to hold hearings in connection with coronavirus on a district-wise basis.

Prior to this, the secretary of the District Legal Services Authority had filed an extensive report in the court in which it was agreed upon that the quarantine centres are in a bad state. It also accepted that the government has not made appropriate arrangements for the migrants.

After this, the court had instructed the formation of committees, under the district magistrates (DMs), for regular monitoring of the hospitals and had asked them to send in their suggestions.

The matter was heard by a bench of Chief Justice Ravi Kumar Malimath, and justice RC Khulbe.

The PILs had been filed by advocate Dushyant Manali and Sachidanand Dabral over the sorry state of COVID hospitals and to urge the government to provide help to the migrants returning to the state. —ANI