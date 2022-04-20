HC Seeks UP Govt's Response On Compulsory Retirement Of Police Constables

Prayagraj: Allahabad High Court on Tuesday sought Uttar Pradesh Government's reply on the issue of compulsory retirement of police constables.

The court has ordered submission of reply by July 30 on petitions of several constables, including Mahendra Kumar Pandey, posted in Varanasi. Apart from Mr Pandey constables from Gorakhpur, Agra, Ghaziabad, Kanpur have also filed the petitions against state government's order of compulsory retirement. Applicant's Attorney Vijay Gautam argued that district superintendent of police awarding compulsory retirement on his/her own will and personal discretion was unethical. "Such a discretion is also violation of the orders of the High Court and the Supreme Court," he said, adding that the Supreme Court's guidelines were also overlooked in the compulsory retirement orders. As per the court's order, a screening committee should be formed to review whole data of employee who has to retire. After thoroughly examining the service record of the employee, a chance to put his justification is to be given. "But the police department was ignoring all guidelines while awarding compulsory retirement arbitrarily," he said. UNI