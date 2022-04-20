HC Seeks Reply From Police On Transgender's Plea Against Refusal Of FIR On Rape Complaint

Nainital: A transgender person has approached the Uttarakhand High Court to claim her rights after police refused to accept her changed gender. The high court stepped in to the woman's aid, asking police to state the reason for such behaviour. According to a complaint filed by the victim, she was in love with a man from Kotdwar and underwent a gender change surgery to be able to be with him. After their engagement ceremony, her fiance called him to Kotdwar and allegedly raped her. When she approached police with a complaint, they refused to file an FIR under section 376 of the IPC (rape) and instead filed the complaint under section 377( unnatural offences). The victim then approached the high court seeking conversion of the FIR under section 377 to one under section 376, claiming that she has all the rights of a woman. Justice Lokpal Singh heard the matter on Monday and asked the government to file a reply within four weeks.



