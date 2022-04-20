HC Seeks Plan Of Tripura Govt For SSA Teachers

Agartala: The High Court of Tripura allowed four weeks time for the state government to formulate a concrete policy for regularising the services of contractual teachers engaged under previous Sarva Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) while hearing a petition of the employees seeking service assurance and other benefits.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Akil Abdulhamid Kureshi and Justice Arindam Lodh asked the state government to place their plan and final policy regarding the people working under the project before the court on the next date of hearing.

Sajal Deb and Manoj Kumar Debbarma on behalf of the contractual teachers employed under SSA had filed two separate petitions demanding regularization of their service and High court clubbed them together and posted for hearing in January next year.

However, state government argued that SSA teachers were not appointed on regular basis by the then Left Front government. It was a gross violation of the norms of SSA and Right to Education (RTE) Act. The posts of teachers sanctioned under the SSA were regular and the mandatory norms of SSA framed by MHRD, which mentioned the posts, should have been created by states in Education Department with same salary, allowances and service conditions as of regular teachers.

The Central government used to provide 90 per cent of the funding while the state government used to provide 10 per cent as a pre condition to appoint the teachers on a regular basis.

UNI