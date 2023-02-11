HC seeks Delhi Waqf Board response on plea by employees over non-payment of salaries

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has asked the Delhi Waqf Board to respond to a petition by its employees for payment of salaries and emoluments that have been due for more than five months.

Employees in some categories of the Delhi Waqf Board have not been paid since October of last year, according to the Delhi Waqf Board Employees Association, who claim they are experiencing "unfathomable financial hardships" as a result.

"Counter affidavits be filed by the respondents, positively, before the next date of hearing," said Justice Jyoti Singh in the order passed in the matter recently.—Inputs from Agencies