HC seeks Centre's response on plea by Ashok Swain against cancellation of OCI card

New Delhi: Scholar Ashok Swain challenged the cancellation of his Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card in court on Monday, and the Delhi High Court has asked the Central government to respond.

The petition was served on the Central Government through the Ministries of Home Affairs and External Affairs, and Justice Subramonium Prasad gave the government four weeks to respond.

After hearing from the petitioner's attorney that Swain's 78-year-old mother in India is ill and that he is the only son and has not been able to visit India in the past three years, the court set a further hearing for November 9.—Inputs from Agencies