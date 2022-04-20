HC Reserves Verdict On Petition Seeking Stay On Lucknow Poll

Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday reserved its verdict on a petition seeking stay on election to Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency till the name of Naitik Party candidate is included in the list of contestants.

The petition, filed by Naitik Party which also demanded Rs 1 lakh compensation from the Election Commission, was heard by the high court's Lucknow bench of justices PK Jaiswal and Rajnish Kumar. The petitioner alleged that nomination of its candidate was "improperly rejected by the returning officer (Lucknow district magistrate) for favouring another candidate (Union Home Minister) Rajnath Singh on caste consideration".

Polling in 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh including Lucknow is scheduled for May 6 in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections. PTI