    HC Reserves Order On ASI Survey Of Gyanvapi Mosque; To Announce On Aug 3

    Sunil Aswal
    July27/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Gyanvapi mosque

    Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has reserved its order on the ASI survey of the Gyanvapi mosque. The court will announce its verdict on August 3, an official said on Thursday, adding the stay on ASI Survey will continue till then. The Anjuman Mosque Committee moved the high court on Wednesday challenging the order of the Varanasi Court directing the ASI to survey the mosque premises (except for wuzukhana). This order was passed on an application filed by four Hindu women worshippers who are party to a suit filed before the District Court seeking year-round access to worship inside mosque premises.

    The Anjuman Committee argued in the high court that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) was never a party to the suit or never noticed by the Varanasi Court.   

    —IANS

