HC Rejects Centre's Plea For More Time For Ganga Board

Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court has rejected the Central government's prayer seeking more time to constitute a Ganga Management Board and asked the Union Water Resources secretary to submit a report on March 20.

A division Bench of justices Rajiv Sharma and Alok Singh refused to extend the time frame for constituting the board and summoned the top official with all the relevant records. The order came on a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Dehradun resident Mohd Salim.

On November 8 last year, the same division Bench had directed the Central government to constitute a management board to look into the cleaning of the holy river. — PTI