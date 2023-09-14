HC quashes case against UP MLA Abbas Ansari, kin

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has quashed the criminal proceedings and charge-sheet filed against MLA Abbas Ansari, his younger brother Umar Ansari and their uncle Mansoor Ansari, in a case registered against him under the Mau police station in Mau district.

It was alleged that Abbas took out a procession after he was elected in 2022 state elections from Sadar Assembly seat from Mau district.

According to the police, the procession was taken out without permission and restrained the public from movement. Further, he violated the model code of conduct promulgated during the election.

Abbas, who is an MLA from Sadar Assembly seat of Mau district, is son of mafia-turned-politician and former MLA Mukhtar Ansari.

Allowing the petition filed by Abbas Ansari and two others, Justice Raj Beer Singh observed, “In the instant matter, considering the allegations made in the first information report and the material collected during investigation, no prima facie case is made out. Even if the prosecution case is accepted as such, no offence is made out and thus, no conviction of the applicants/accused is possible on such material. Thus, in view of the aforesaid, the instant case falls within the categories carved out by the apex court for quashing of proceedings. Therefore, no useful purpose would be served by subjecting the applicants/accused to trial.”

—IANS