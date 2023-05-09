HC orders Rajasthan Police to investigate 16 cooperative bank FIRs

Jodhpur: The assistant director general of police (crime) in Rajasthan has been ordered by the High Court to form a team to look into the 16 cases of alleged wrongdoing by cooperative banks and societies in the state's loan disbursement and waiver processes.

The group will investigate all of the FIRs and provide a full report to the police for follow-up in compliance with the law.

While hearing a petition alleging widespread fraud in the loan distribution and waiver practises of the state's cooperative banks and cooperative societies, a division bench consisting of Justices Vijay Bishnoi and Praveer Bhatnagar issued the above directives—Inputs from Agencies